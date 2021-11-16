listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too

UK punk rock band IDLES just released of their new album CRAWLER via Partisan Records. This is the group’s fourth album in as many years, and the follow-up to their first No. 1, 2020’s Ultra Mono. First single “The Beachland Ballroom,” named after the iconic Ohio venue, Shows another side of the band. It’s an honest-to-goodness soul song featuring a gorgeous, gripping vocal performance from frontman Joe Talbot.

“It’s the most important song on the album, really,” said Talbot. “There’s so many bands that go through the small rooms and dream of making it into the big rooms. Being able to write a soul tune like this made me go, [expletive] — we’re at a place where we’re actually allowed to go to these big rooms and be creative and not just go through the motions and really appreciate what we’ve got. The song is sort of an allegory of feeling lost and getting through it. It’s one that I really love singing.”

Be sure to check out BOTH videos for the new track:





