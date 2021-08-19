listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too

“Mood Ring,” the latest single from Lorde, is the third preview taste we’ve had of her upcoming new album, Solar Power. It’s an extremely satirical song about trying to feel spiritually connected in the modern world. Equally tongue-in-cheek is the accompanying video. The new album will be available this Friday (8/20).

“This is a song I am very excited about, it’s so much fun to me,” Lorde says. “Obviously when making this album I did a deep-dive into 60s, Flower Child culture. I wanted to understand the commune life, dropping out from society and trying to start again. That really resonated to me when writing this album. One thing that occurred to me as a major parallel between that time and our time is our wellness culture and our culture of spirituality, pseudo-spirituality, wellness, pseudo-wellness. Things like eating a macro-biotic vegan diet or burning sage, keeping crystals, reading tarot cards or your horoscope. These were all things that they were dabbling in back then, and that me and my girlfriends are dabbling in today. I was like ‘I think there’s a pop song in here’. So this is kind of my extremely satirical look at all of those vibes.”

Keep up with the artists making headlines when you listen to our online stream.

Catch the listen hear! Song of the Day each weekday morning at 11:10.