Comprised of partner duo Natalie and Rich, the relatively new bedroom-pop band Wynona have shared their second single ‘Real World’. The idea for the song originated while living in Osaka, Japan before the pandemic forced them return to the UK where it all came together. It’s a catchy, guitar-driven alt-pop tune full of hooks with a late 90s feel highlighted by Natalie’s beautiful alto voice.

“On ‘Real World’ I’m celebrating all aspects of my personality, even though they can sometimes conflict and contradict one another,” the singer commented. “We all struggle with identity and authenticity, especially at a time when we put ourselves on display for all to see and for others to judge. This song is for anyone who feels like they don’t fit into any perfect mold; it is okay to be anything, all things and nothing all at once.”

