listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too

The Brooklyn-based indie rock band Geese began as a project between friends to build a home studio out of a basement. Although barely out of high school, they pull from a wide spectrum of influences, and know no musical boundaries, and have created quite a buzz.

Their debut album Projector was recently released via Partisan/Play It Again Sam, and the track “Low Era” caught our ears right away. It’s a mesmerizing combination of post-punk and dance rock, reminiscent of bands like Television, The Strokes, and The Feelies,

The band says of “Low Era”: “We had been trying to get everything to sound super heavy, creepy crawly, and complicated, really because that’s all we knew how to do. Four-on-the-floor songs like “Low Era” had felt a little like poison to us for a while, until we consciously tried to challenge ourselves to write something more danceable. Once we stopped enforcing certain boundaries, it ended up working out without us expecting it to, and even ushered in this psychedelic 3-D element that ends up appearing throughout the album.”

“We like the idea of confusing the listener a little, and trying to make every song a counteraction to the last, pinballing between catchy and complicated, fast and slow. “Low Era” is one end of that spectrum, and ultimately broadened the scope of songs we thought we could make.”

The video for “Low Era” was directed by Fons Schiedon. Enjoy!

Keep up with the artists making headlines when you listen to our online stream.

Catch the listen hear! Song of the Day each weekday morning at 11:10.