One of our favorite tracks from Any Shape You Take, the sophomore album release by Indigo De Souza, is “Hold U.” It’s a beautifully tender song that celebrates platonic love, diversity, acceptance and community. It’s a warm embrace wrapped up in a beautiful tune.

About the song and video, De Souza says “I wanted to write about a really simple kind of love that isn’t necessarily romantic, but that is just about holding space for other people to fully express themselves and to feel celebrated. Just simply seeing someone in their humanity and loving them. We are constantly evolving and we only truly have space to process our lives openly if we feel safe and are encouraged to love ourselves and celebrate our bodies.”

“I am really blessed with the sense of community that I have in my life, and I wanted to highlight that in this video. Community is the purest kind of magic and can heal so much trauma and pain. We all just want to feel truly held by the people around us!” ENJOY:

