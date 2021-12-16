listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too

Considered one of the most exciting new bands on the indie scene, Irish quartet Inhaler released their debut album, It Won’t Always Be Like This, earlier this year to critical acclaim. The band formed while attending school in Dublin, and despite its members’ median age of 21, the relatively new band has built quite a following, routinely selling out shows.

According to frontman Eli Hewson, (son of Paul Hewson—aka Bono) the anthemic lead single, “Cheer Up Baby,” is a love letter to their fans and choose it to be the album opener.

“Lyrically, a lot of young people in these times are dealing with mental health issues and they can get stuck in their own heads,” Hewson explained. “I think that’s what this song is, it’s loosely based on a conversation between two people and a lyric that goes ‘when I think of all the things I didn’t do, I can’t help but blame it on you.”

He added: “It’s about getting over yourself and if you’ve ever had a friend dealing with that kind of stuff, sometimes it’s as easy as reaching out your hand and talking. I think that’s what it means to us, cheer up baby. It’s a love letter to all our fans who are feeling isolated.”

