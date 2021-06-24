listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too!

Longtime WFPK favorite Jade Bird is back with her motivational new anthem, “Now Is The Time.” Inspired by the Bee Gees, the track is the latest preview of Bird’s second album ‘Different Kinds Of Light’, which is set for release on August 13 via Glassnote Records.

Talking about the song, Jade said: “‘Now Is The Time’ is the only song to have me smiling and laughing listening to it back in RCA. We had the Bee Gees in mind and soul, triple-tracking the vocals and putting a load of chorus on the guitar. “I wrote it at the foot of our hotel bed in Mexico City. It’s a big motivational anthem for someone I want to put my arms around or lift them in the darkest time.”

