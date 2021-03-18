Jade Bird recently released the new single “Open up the Heavens” . It’s her first new music of 2021 and a preview of her upcoming sophomore album release due later this year. The British singer-songwriter says it’s her favorite track on the record. It was recorded in Nashville during the pandemic with Grammy winning producer Dave Cobb.

She said in a statement: “‘Open Up The Heavens’ was written and recorded two days before I had to fly home from recording in Nashville.

“I’d heard stories about the last song you write for a record being the best, so I was searching for that in the vocal booth of RCA that evening.

“Halfway into the riff Dave (Cobb) pops his head in and says ‘You should really do something with that’. So I did. I sent the song to him two hours later and before I knew it, everyone was brought back in and we were tracking my favourite song on the record.”

