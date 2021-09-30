listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too

Legendary musicians John Mellencamp and Bruce Springsteen have separately hinted at working together in the studio, and have just shared their first collaboration. “Wasted Days” is the debut single from Mellencamp’s forthcoming album, due for release in 2022. It’s an upbeat acoustic anthem written and produced by Mellencamp and features Springsteen on shared lead vocals and guitar. It’s a song of reflection that has the writer contemplating:

“How many days are lost in vain / Who’s counting down these last remaining years? / How many minutes do we have left?”

“Wasted days, Wasted days / We watch our lives just fade away to more wasted days.”



