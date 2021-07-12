listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too!

Visionary singer-songwriter-guitarist José González has released his dreamy new song, “Head On”. It’s the third track we’ve received in advance of his upcoming album, Local Valley, his first album in more than six years, out 9/17 via Mute.

Explaining the song and its inspiration, González said: “I wrote ‘Head On’ as a combat song or a list of instructions…a manual. I mean both ‘straight ahead’ and head ON – as in switching on your mind. It was inspired by Fela Kuti’s ‘Zombie’ and the way I used to write lyrics for my hardcore band. It’s also in the vein of my song ‘What Will’ from 2015.”

“That one and this one are both anti-dogma, pro reason songs. Some of the terms I use like ‘rent seeker’ or ‘value extractor,’ are from books on economics that I’ve been reading, like The Value of Everything by Mariana Mazzucato.”

