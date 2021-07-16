listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too

Singer-songwriter Joy Oladokun began her musical journey at the age of ten after seeing a video of Tracy Chapman. It was the first time she had seen a black woman playing guitar and was inspired to follow in Chapman’s footsteps.

Oladokun’s music spans many genres and is influenced by her life experiences and struggles as Black queer woman. One of our favorite tracks from her major-label debut album, In Defense of My Own Happiness, is “Look Up.” Its message is one of remaining optimistic and keeping your head up when life tries to bring you to your knees. She encourages us to always look ahead and “look up.”

In Defense of My Own Happiness was recently named one of the “Best Albums of 2021 So Far” by Rolling Stone and Variety, and one of Billboard’s “Best Albums by LGBTQ Artists of 2021 So Far.”

Joy will be appearing at the Ryman Auditorium October 23rd as special opening act for Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit.

