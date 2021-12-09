listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too

Paying tribute to their home state once again, Khruangbin and Leon Bridges have announced the Texas Moon EP, the follow up to last year’s Texas Sun. The new project will be out February 18th via Dead Oceans. As a preview, they’ve released the soulful, funky first single, “B-Side.”

In a statement for the EP, Khruangbin said creating such a different follow up was important to understanding the complexities of life. “Without joy, there can be no real perspective on sorrow,” the Houston trio said. “Without sunlight, all this rain keeps things from growing. How can you have the sun without the moon?”

WFPK is excited to be presenting Khruangbin in concert this Sunday, December 12 at the Louisville Palace!

Leon Bridges will be appearing at the Palace on May 14,2022.

