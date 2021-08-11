listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too

Lala Lala is the project of Chicago-based musician Lillie West. She just announced her upcoming new album, I Want The Door To Open with the lead single and video, “DIVER.” Citing Kate Bush as an influence, it’s an anthemic song about a never ending struggle for freedom and acceptance.

Describing the theme of “DIVER” West said in a press release, “I want total freedom, total possibility, total acceptance. I want to fall in love with the rock.” The rock in question is a reference to Sisyphus, the mythical figure doomed by the gods to forever push a boulder up from the depths of hell. “I think it’s easy to feel like we keep making the same mistakes over and over again, that we’re Sisyphus. The key is falling in love with the labor of walking up the mountain.”

The diver in the song references the character Anna Kerrigan in the book Manhattan Beach by Jennifer Egan, a woman who works at Brooklyn Naval Yard and becomes the first female diver sent down to repair ships. The accompanying video, directed by Brielle Brilliant & West, reflects this notion, as West approaches a giant block of ice in the middle of barren land to retrieve a frozen, encased set of keys.

