listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too!

Laura Mvula has shared her new single, “Got Me”. It’s an 80’s inspired electronic funk-pop gem and another taste of her upcoming album release, Pink Noise, due July 2.

A press release called “Got Me”: “a funk-fueled release of inhibitions; another taste of the euphoric feel-good sonics Laura explores without fear on her new album”. She’s got us hooked and we can’t wait!

Catch the listen hear! Song of the Day each weekday morning at 11:10.

Follow the WFPK Music News podcast for daily music industry updates.