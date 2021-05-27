listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too!

The message comes straight from the heart. Gabe Dixon has just dropped the soulful title track to his upcoming release “Lay It On Me”. It the first taste we get before the album hits record store shelves on June 25.

“This song started at my home piano with only the chorus music. I loved the chords, the melody, and the feel of it so much, I just kept playing it over and over. My life partner has given me so much of her love during the time we have been together. This song is a way of me saying ‘I want to carry your burdens too, I want to lift you up the way you have done for me.’ The song applies to my personal situation, but it’s also a message to the world to say, ‘keep your head up, we got this. You’re not alone, we’re in this together.’”-

