With his latest single, “Why Don’t You Touch Me,” Leon Bridges sings of heartbreak in a failing relationship. Despite all efforts, it’s the lack of reciprocated intimacy that leads to feeling disconnected and unfulfilled.

It’s the latest taste we get of his upcoming 3rd album release, Gold-Diggers Sound due July 23rd. For his new cinematic music video Bridges has teamed up with director Jackson Tisi to release the short film in two parts.

