Another album we’ve been anxiously awaiting is Soberish, the upcoming new release from Liz Phair. It’s her first new album in 11 years,and we’ve already fallen in love with the advance tracks “Hey Lou” and “Spanish Doors.”

Now comes the latest gem, “In There”. Another deeply personal song showing a more vulnerable side to one of our favorite artists. She sings about a lingering attraction to someone she’s no longer with, but knows she shouldn’t be with them. Soberish will be out June 4 via Chrysalis.

