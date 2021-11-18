listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too

It’s great to have them back! LA-based indie rock quartet Lo Moon have returned with the soaring new single “Dream Never Dies,” their first new song in three years. It’s been well worth the wait and we’re looking forward to hearing more new tunes. Next year, the band will support The War On Drugs on their US and European tour

Lead singer Matt Lowell says about the song, “As I get older, I’ve become more and more nostalgic about my youth. I had way less anxiety, I didn’t fear losing the people closest to me, or have to face the bigger questions of life. Hope and optimism were just a little bit easier back then. I work hard not to let the complexities of life suck the hope out of me. This song, if nothing else, is a reminder to try my best and not let that happen.”

||| Watch: The video for “Dream Never Dies” directed by Michael Hili

