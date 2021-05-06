listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too!

You get the feeling you might be hearing early 1960’s country music on the AM radio with you first listen to “I Lied”, by Lord Huron. The tune features a duet perfectly paired with Texas singer-songwriter Allison Ponthier. It’s a slow tempo acoustic track that details a letter written from a husband to his wife in which he reveals his desire to end the marriage. It’s also offers the wife’s perspective and reply. It’s a clever collaboration and the song will appear on the band’s forthcoming fourth studio album “Long Lost” out May 21.

