It just might be THE song of the summer. Lorde has returned with the surprise new single, “Solar Power”. It’s her first piece of original music since 2017 and title track to her new album. It’s a bouncy warm weather jam that also features Phoebe Bridgers and Clairo singing backup vocals. The accompanying tropical video is just catchy.

Although no release date has been set, here’s what she says about the record: “The album is a celebration of the natural world, an attempt at immortalising the deep, transcendent feelings I have when I’m outdoors.” “In times of heartache, grief, deep love, or confusion, I look to the natural world for answers. I’ve learnt to breathe out, and tune in. This is what came through.” She added: “I want this album to be your summer companion, the one you pump on the drive to the beach. The one that lingers on your skin like a tan as the months get cooler again.”

