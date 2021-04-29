listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too!

Inspired by the stillness he found while riding out the beginning of the pandemic with his family in Texas, Lukas Nelson wrote 11 new tunes for the album, “A Few Stars Apart”. The songs reveal what it means to come home again, to be still, and to find community—and yourself.

The first taste we get of the new album is the optimistic guitar-driven track, “Perennial Bloom (Back To You)”. It’s Lukas Nelson and Promise of the Real at their finest! We’re looking forward to the full album, hitting record store shelves June 11.

“I’m from what one might say is the ultimate road family—I’ve been on the road my entire life,” shares Nelson. “I’ve never been anywhere longer than three months, and suddenly here we are, the four of us together. And thank god we were together. I can’t remember the last time we had that much time together as a family. We had a lot of really important bonding that happened during that time. And I have to say, as terrible as the pandemic has been in so many ways, for my inner peace, I was able to take a lot of good from this time. I was able to pause and reflect.”

He continues, “It took me a really long time to come back to the home in my heart. In a physical sense, that’s Texas and Hawaii. But in a spiritual sense as well—I think I finally decided not to run from who I am and who I am destined to be. First and foremost, that’s a songwriter. That’s what this record means to me. There’s a story being told through the whole record. A story about connection and coming home.”

