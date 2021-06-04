listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too!

Nashville-based singer/songwriter Madi Diaz just released her latest single and video, “Nervous.” It’s a gritty introspective song about recognizing unhealthy coping mechanisms.

About the new song she said: “You know when you hold a mirror up to a mirror and you get an infinite amount of reflections from every angle? That’s what ‘Nervous’ is about. It’s when you’re in a loop of looking at yourself from every vantage point until you’re caught up in your own tangled web of bullshit. It’s about catching yourself acting out your crazy and you’re finally self-aware enough to see it, but you’re still out of your body enough and curious enough to watch yourself do it.”

