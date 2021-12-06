listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too

Nashville-based roots-rock and soul powerhouse singer Maggie Rose released her third studio album, Have a Seat, earlier this year. One of our favorite tracks on the album is her soulful reimaginging of the Carole King classic, “I Feel the Earth Move.” In paying tribute to one of her musical heroes, she totally takes it to another place, making it her own, giving it a slightly dark psychedelic spin.

“Given my love for Carole King’s Tapestry and the fact that the album helped me deal with so much of the difficulty of last year—the same year that the album turned fifty—it felt therapeutic and appropriate to pay tribute to the Rock Hall inductee by reimagining this song with my band,” says Maggie.

“We cut our version in the middle of February and didn’t shy away from the darkness we were all feeling, but that made the process cathartic. It is simply an amazing song that brought us all back together during an extraordinary time and I’m excited to finally share it with you now.”

Catch the listen hear! Song of the Day each weekday morning at 11:10.