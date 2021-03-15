listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too!

With their mesmerizing new single ‘Bed Head’, Manchester Orchestra give us a preview of what looks to be their finest album yet. The Atlanta alt-rockers will be releasing ‘The Million Masks Of God’, April 30th. It’s their first new release in four years. As longtime fans we are super excited!

Band frontman Andy Hull describes the song this way: “‘Bed Head’ is two old friends existing in two separate realities. It’s a conversation about the lives they lived, the consequences of life’s decisions, and finding purpose in trying to be better.”

