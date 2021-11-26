listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too

Atlanta-based duo Mattiel recently announced their new album and shared its lead single, “Jeff Goldblum.” Georgia Gothic, the group’s third full-length album, will be released March 18th, 2022 via ATO Records. The new track was born out of front-woman and vocalist Mattiel Brown’s crush on the song’s namesake and is accompanied by a visual montage of scenes from the movie Earth Girls Are Easy where Goldblum starred alongside Geena Davis.

“Well, my crush on Jeff Goldblum is very real,” Brown says of the track. “He inspired the words – but this is more of a dream where a Jeff look-a-like meets me in a bathroom.”

ENJOY!

