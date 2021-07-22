listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too

Longtime WFPK favorite Michael Franti is a globally recognized musician, humanitarian, activist, and award-winning filmmaker revered for his high-energy live shows, inspiring music, devotion to health and wellness, worldwide philanthropic efforts and the power of optimism.

Michael Franti & Spearhead are back with the uplifting new track “Good Day For A Good Day.” It’s a much needed dose of positivity!

Speaking about the song, Franti says: “‘Good Day For A Good Day’ is about how sometimes we can make the choice to have an enjoyable day, despite the circumstances we may face in our usual routines. Lord knows we’ve had more than our fair share of crazy ones lately. Sometimes you just need to have a good day to help you get through to the next one. That was the inspiration for this new song – waking up every day and wondering what the world had planned for us all each day of this past year and a half. Division, hate, disease, pollution, disaster OR perhaps, a little bit of extra love, good vibes and joy mixed into the party! Hey Soulrockers, today is a ‘GOOD DAY FOR A GOOD DAY’”!

Here’s a special acoustic performance of the song:

Be sure to check out The First Cut interview with Michael as well!

