NYC-based six-piece collective MICHELLE made a name for themselves with their 2018 debut album Heatwave. Their new single, “SYNCOPATE,” is the lead track from their upcoming album AFTER DINNER WE TALK DREAMS due for release on January 28.

The group is known for their layered vocal harmonies, analog synthesizers, vibrant percussion, and smoldering hooks. The new single is a catchy blend of bedroom pop and R&B with an infectious dance groove.

Regarding the inspiration for the new song MICHELLE said: “The song at its core is about desire. Communicating your desire can feel vulnerable, so we wanted to have some fun with that and show our funky and seductive side. It really feels like we’re hitting the street for the first time by putting this song out into the world.”

Michelle begins touring early next year and will be appearing in Louisville at Old Forester’s Paristown Hall March 30.

