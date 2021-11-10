listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too

Acclaimed indie singer songwriter Mitski has announced news of her first record in over 3 years! Laurel Hell is set to be released on 2/4 via Dead Oceans. The latest preview we get is the synth-rock jam “The Only Heartbreaker.”

For the new track she collaborated with Dan Wilson from Semisonic, who has penned tunes with Adele, Taylor Swift and the Chicks. It’s the first co-written song of Mitski’s career.

In a statement she said that the song depicts “the person always messing up in the relationship, the designated Bad Guy who gets the blame. It could simply be about that, but I also wanted to depict something sadder beneath the surface, that maybe the reason you’re always the one making mistakes is because you’re the only one trying.”

Also announced was an extensive tour, which is already sold-out. WFPK is proud to be presenting her Louisville show at Old Forester’s Paristown Hall March 30.

