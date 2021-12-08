listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too

Indie rocker Mitski has released the stunning new song “Heat Lightning.” It’s a hypnotic, slow burning track inspired by bouts of insomnia. The song will appear on her upcoming release, Laurel Hell, due for release February 4, via Dead Oceans.

WFPK is proud to present Mitski at Old Foresterʼs Paristown Hall on March 30. The show is already SOLD OUT!

Check out the animated lyric video, created by Alex Moy, below.

