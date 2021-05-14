listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too!

Natalie Bergman spent the better part of the past decade singing lead alongside her brother Elliot in their duo Wild Belle. She now steps out with Mercy, her debut solo album, self-produced and recorded in the strangest of times, during a personal period of profound sadness and reinvention.

Our featured song, “Paint the Rain,” showcases Bergman’s heavenly voice. The music is steeped in mystic melodies, time-bending tones of psychedelic rock, soul and a spiritual healing that’s much-needed in the wake of 2020.

“IF YOU’RE GONNA LOVE SOMEBODY LOVE THEM ALL THE WAY.”

