Highly acclaimed singer songwriter Natalie Hemby grew up in the glittery Nashville music scene, regularly crossing paths with some of the industry’s biggest names. In her new song “Heroes” she cautions that fantasy doesn’t often match reality.

The Sheryl Crow inspired track marks Hemby’s first new music since joining forces with Brandi Carlile, Maren Morris and Amanda Shires as The Highwomen.

The two time GRAMMY-winning artist says of the song: “That’s my own story because I grew up in the music business. After a while, I didn’t want to meet them unless I knew they were good people. I wrote that from my own personal space.”

