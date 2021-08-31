listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too…

Singer-songwriter extraordinaire Natalie Hemby has given us another preview of her forthcoming album, Pin and Needles.

According to Hemby, “Radio Silence is basically about being ghosted by a friend, only not because of a fallout, but because your friend doesn’t want to drag you into their struggles, so they shut down. I was the friend, and Rosi Golan was the one reaching out. She and I wrote this song with our friend Daniel Tashian.”

Pins and Needles features songs co-written by country artists Miranda Lambert, Brothers Osborne and Hemby‘s Highwomen bandmate Maren Morris. It was produced by Hemby‘s husband, Mike Wrucke. Pins and Needles is scheduled for release on October 8th. Until then, enjoy “Radio Silence”.

