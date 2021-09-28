listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too

She calls her amazing career a “beautiful blur.” Natalie Hemby’s success includes two GRAMMY awards, eight No. 1 singles and is a founding member of The Highwomen. She has just released “Pinwheel,” the latest single from her upcoming solo album, Pins And Needles out on October 8. She reveals that sudden success can be a heavy weight and is not always easy to handle.

“’Pinwheel’ was the last song I wrote for the record,” Hemby stated. “I wanted lyrics that summed up the last 10 years of my life, which has been an absolute beautiful blur. ‘Carried all my dreams by the handle, heavy as an anvil. And then they all showed up.’ (Song co-writers) Barry Dean and Madison Kozak helped me carve out what I wanted to say…. Like a therapy session.”

