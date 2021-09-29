listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too

We just got another preview of The Future, the upcoming new album from Nathaniel Ratelff & the Night Sweats! “Love Don’t” is the upbeat soulful new single that has the spirit and feel of the vintage Motown/R&B sound. The new record marks something of a reunion with The Night Sweats. Rateliff spent 2020 touring behind his solo folk album, And It’s Still Alright. The Future is out on November 5th via Stax Records.

“I look at the album overall as a big question,” Rateliff said of The Future upon the album’s announcement. “When I was writing the record we were in the middle of a pandemic and our future looked pretty bleak. I just continue to try to write from a place of hope. Then my own neurosis, and maybe being a Libra gets in the way, and I can’t make up my mind. There is this constant back and forth battle in me personally and I am sure that comes out in my writing.”

Keep up with the artists making headlines when you listen to our online stream.

Catch the listen hear! Song of the Day each weekday morning at 11:10.