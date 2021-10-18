listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too

Memphis Ice, the new album from Nicole Atkins, features reimagined renditions of nine tracks originally released on her previous album, Italian Ice. Her new single, “Promised Land,” is a powerfully empowering song which Atkins recorded for her 2020 LP but decided not to release. We’re glad it’s finally seeing the light of day!

She recorded the cabaret-style Memphis Ice live at Memphis Magnetic Recording with pianist Dan Chen, violinist Laura Epling and cellist Maggie Chaffee. The one-day session was documented for a full-length performance film premiering with the album release on December 12.

“‘Promised Land’ is a song about losing your sense of self and finally having the courage to go find it again,” says Atkins. “Even if it meant losing people and places you loved. I wrote this song a long time ago. I was living in someone else’s dream and becoming a shadow. I’ve recorded this song a few times and it always felt too encumbered with a full production. When we went in to record Memphis Ice, I realized it was the perfect place and time to record ‘Promised Land.’ Raw and performative. Nothing to hide behind.”

