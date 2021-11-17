listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too

London-based musician Nilüfer Yanya has announced her sophomore album, Painless, will be available March 4, via ATO Records. We get a first preview with the driving new song, “stabilise.”

Speaking about the song, Nilüfer says “I was really thinking about your surroundings and how much they influence or change your perception of things. A lot of the city is just grey and concrete, there’s no escape.”

“The video plays on the central theme in the song of no one coming to save you ever. It’s set in depths of reality in everyday life where we are the only one’s truly capable of salvaging or losing ourselves. Nothing is out there -both a depressing and reassuring statement (depending on how you look at it).”

Catch the listen hear! Song of the Day each weekday morning at 11:10.