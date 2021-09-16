listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too

Verve Records just announced a new collection of music from pianist, singer-songwriter, and activist Nina Simone. Feeling Good: Her Greatest Hits and Remixes, set for release on October 29, compiles some of the most iconic songs recorded throughout her career including seven new remixes by some of today’s hottest DJ’s. The first single from the album is a remix by English DJ/producer Joel Corry of the timeless classic “Feeling Good.” It has us feeling REALLY good!

