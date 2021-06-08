listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too!

“Flying On The Ground is literally the best thing I’ve released since the last thing I released. If Burt Bacharach wrote for Motown this is what it would sound like…only not as good…obviously.” That’s what Noel Gallagher had to say about the new song with the High Flying Birds that will appear on their upcoming greatest hits collection Back The Way We Came: Vol 1 (2011-2021) set to be released on June 11 via Sour Mash.

