listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too

Longtime WFPK favorites, Old Crow Medicine Show announced their upcoming new album with the release of the title track and video for “Paint This Town.” It’s a jangly roots-rock number that recalls the nostalgia of teenage life in small town America, with all its boredom and rebellious glory.

Paint This Town, the group’s seventh studio album, will be released April 22, via ATO Records.

“This song is about growing up in a small town, and having to make fun wherever you could find it,” bandleader Ketch Secor said in a statement. “Our band has always drawn its inspiration from those elemental American places, where water towers profess town names, where the Waffle House and the gas station are the only spots to gather; this is the scenery for folk music in the 21st century. And the John Henry’s and Casey Jones of today are the youth who rise up out of these aged burgs undeterred, undefeated, and still kicking.”

The Grammy-winning band also shared the video for the song, directed by Travis Nicholson.

Catch the listen hear! Song of the Day each weekday morning at 11:10.