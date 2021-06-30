listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too!

We’ve really been enjoying Be Here Instead, the latest album from singer-songwriter Parker Millsap. One of our favorite songs from it is “Vulnerable”. It stands out as a lushly textured piece of psychedelic soul threaded with elegantly simple wisdom. It happens to be his favorite song on the album.

The inspiration for the song came from a keyboard he owns. “It has one of these weird drum moods on it. There’s this one called “new hip hop 2” and I just think it rules, so I wrote a song along to that drum mood, and it ended up being ‘Vulnerable.’”

The song is joined by this companion video directed by Casey Pierce.

