Parquet Courts have given us another preview of their new album, Sympathy For Life, coming next month.

The new single, “Black Widow Spider”, is rocking tune sung from the perspective of someone going through a devastating heartbreak. Singer Andrew Savage said, “I told [producer] Rodaidh McDonald that I wanted to find a sound that was equal parts Can, Canned Heat and This Heat. He was really into that and probably took some glee in having such a bizarre challenge.”

Enjoy the Gumby-like claymation video for “Black Widow Spider”, directed by Shayne Ehman. And look for Parquet Courts‘ Sympathy For Life to be released on October 22nd.

