We are thrilled that longtime WFPK favorite Paul Thorn has just released Here We Go, the second single from his upcoming album release, Never Too Late to Call, due August 6th via Thirty Tigers.

About the new song, Thorn said, “Anyone that has someone they love knows it’s a joy and privilege. This song is about having somebody.”

91.9 WFPK is also proud to present Paul Thorn at Old Forester’s Paristown Hall, Friday, August 27th .Tickets go on sale this Friday, June 11th, at 10 AM ET. There’s a presale for WFPK members, so become a member now.

