listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too!

Expressing both heartbreak and gratitude. “If Ever”, by Paula Fuga and Jack Johnson, is a bittersweet but life-affirming duet. The lead single from her upcoming album “Rain on Sunday”, available on June 18, is also graced with Ben Harper’s beautiful lap-steel guitar work.

Johnson had the melody and lyrics to the song for years, written about his father and the loss felt after his passing. As they were collaboratively working on the song, Fuga’s dad passed away as well, allowing for their shared experiences to weave their stories together.

Catch the listen hear! Song of the Day each weekday morning at 11:10.

Follow the WFPK Music News podcast for daily music industry updates.