listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too

It’s always great news to get new music from one of our favorite artists. Better yet, when we hear there’s a new album in the works as well.

“Elizabeth Taylor” is the bouncy new single fromsinger-songwriter Pete Yorn and a preview of his forthcoming album HAWAII due out 2022. Makes our day sun-shiny and bright.

Pete said this about the new track: “…At the end of the day, it’s about picking yourself back up, dusting yourself off, and getting the f*** back out there.”

Catch the listen hear! Song of the Day each weekday morning at 11:10.