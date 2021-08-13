listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too

Who knew she was such a huge Metallica fan? We’re glad she is! Phoebe Bridgers surprised us with a hauntingly beautiful interpretation of the rockers’ classic “Nothing Else Matters.”

Her version is on The Metallica Blacklist, an upcoming tribute album to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the band’s 1991 self-titled LP (also known as The Black Album) due Sept. 10.

Bridgers said: “I’ve always been a big Metallica fan. I think it’s funny, my intro to them was probably way later than so many people who have always loved them. But when I was a teenager, I went to Outside Lands and I definitely knew Metallica songs from video games and stuff, but I went to Outside Lands and saw their set and was like, ‘This is a rock band. It’s kind of a gateway to metal because they’re so hooky and you can hold onto so much of it and it actually can get stuck in your head.’ So that’s what I’ve always loved about Metallica is that they don’t shy away from a great hook.”

Catch the listen hear! Song of the Day each weekday morning at 11:10.

Follow the WFPK Music News podcast for daily music industry updates.