New Jersey-based indie rockers Pinegrove recently announced their upcoming new album 11:11 with the release of the guitar-fueled, hook filled lead single, “Alaska.” The band’s fifth studio album due out January 28th via Rough Trade.

Speaking about the new album, frontman Evan Stephens Hall said: “Calling the record 11:11 should be a heartening statement, though there’s certainly a range of emotion across the album. There’s much to be angry about right now, and a lot of grief to metabolize. But hopefully, the loudest notes are of unity, collectivity, and community. I want to open a space for people to feel all these things.”

WFPK is proud to present Pinegrove at Headliner’s Music Hall on Saturday, February 5!

