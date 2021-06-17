listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too!

As longtime Pokey LaFarge fans, we were pleasantly surprised to get his new song, “Get It ‘Fore It’s Gone”. It’s the first taste of his upcoming album, “In The Blossom of Their Shade”, set to arrive September 10.

Created during the pandemic lock-down, Pokey had to say about his latest work: “This album is a result of my 2020 experience. Before the pandemic, I was in a dark place but the pandemic actually created the much needed space for me to reflect. Turns out that being completely sedentary for once was a good thing. I found peace in the stillness. I was able to recalibrate what it is I do and why I’m doing it. Who I’m to do it with and most importantly, who I’m doing it for.”

Catch the listen hear! Song of the Day each weekday morning at 11:10.

Follow the WFPK Music News podcast for daily music industry updates.