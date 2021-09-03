listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too

Scottish duo Poster Paints are Frightened Rabbit guitarist Simon Liddell and vocalist Carla J. Easton of TeenCanteen. They’ve just shared their new single “Never Saw It Coming,” a dreamy, shoegaze-tinged pop track. It’s the second song the band has released, following their debut, “Number 1.”

In addition to his work with Frightened Rabbit, Liddell has worked with Pearl Jam’s Mike McCready and The National/Big Red Machine’s Aaron Dessner. Easton has also worked and performed with Belle And Sebastian and Camera Obscura.

