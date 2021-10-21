listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too

Indie rockers Real Estate‘s critically acclaimed second album ‘Days’ just turned 10 years old. To celebrate the anniversary, they’ve finally covered the Television song that gave the album its name.

Along with the cover, Real Estate announced they will embark on their first tour in over two years, making a stop in Louisville playing at Zanzabar on November 11.

Real Estate bassist Alex Bleeker discussed the Television track that deeply inspired the band in a statement:

“We were on tour, sitting in our fire engine red Dodge Ram 2500 somewhere along the I-95 when someone in the band […] said, ‘why don’t we call the album Days?’ As I recall, nobody loved it, but more importantly, nobody hated it and it stuck. It’s true, this now decade-old album is named after this fantastic, underappreciated Television tune, which was a joy for us to cover and record for you after all these years.”

