Once again, delivering his message of peace and love, Ringo Starr delivers a welcome dose of hope and optimism with the new song, “Let’s Change The World.” It’s the lead track from his upcoming EP, Change The World.

The song was written by Joseph Williams and Steve Lukather both of whom also played on the track with backing vocals by Amy Keys, Zelma Davis, Billy Valentine and Darryl Phinnesse

Ringo comments, “I’ve been saying I only want to release EPs at this point and this is the next one. What a blessing it’s been during this year to have a studio here at home and be able to collaborate with so many great musicians, some I’ve worked with before and some new friends.”

Other tracks on the EP include “Just That Way,” “Coming Undone,” Starr’s first collaboration with Linda Perry, featuring Trombone Shorty For the final number, Ringo rocks his own version of “Rock Around The Clock” revved up by the unmistakable licks of Joe Walsh on guitar.

Change The World will be available digitally and on CD and cassette September 24; the 10” vinyl releases November 19.

